Madhya Pradesh: MP: Two minor siblings and their cousin drown in well

Two minor sisters and their cousin drowned in a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said the police were alerted on Sunday morning about three bodies floating in a well near their house in Sonkheda village, located about 30 km from the district headquarters.

The well does not have a boundary wall.

The police later fished out the three bodies. The deceased included two sisters and their cousin, all aged between six and eight years, he said.

The official did not divulge how the girls entered the water body and said an investigation was on into the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.