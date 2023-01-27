Madhya Pradesh: MP police have curbed network of SIMI terrorists, finished terror of dacoits and naxals, says Chouhan

CM Chouhan distributed joining certificates to the newly recruited police constables | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP police have effectively curbed the network of SIMI terrorists in the state, the terror of dacoits in the rugged jungles and the terror of naxals, now you all are a part of the historic police force of the state, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing the newly recruited police personnel, here on Friday.

The CM distributed joining certificates to the newly recruited police constables. He also gave orientation to the newly recruited policemen.

The police constable recruitment batch 2020 has completed the recruitment process and has also completed their training. They were waiting to get the ‘joining certificate’. Now after getting the certificates, they are eligible to wear the uniform and can perform their law and order duties.

'MP police has a history of bravery and valour'

The CM stated “The history of MP police is that of valour and bravery. Weather it is tribal attack or Goa liberation struggle or Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh Police has served the country by discharging its duty”.

“Police uniform is not an ordinary uniform. This uniform is for the security of the country and the state. The uniform is meant to destroy the criminals. This uniform is meant to give strength to the weak. This uniform is meant to save the gentlemen”, he said.

"Madhya Pradesh Police discharged its national responsibility while walking on the path of duty. Our jawans killed naxals. I and the eight and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh are proud of the police. In the covid period, you won everyone’s heart with your dutifulness and service. You have not lagged behind even in making sacrifices for the discharge of duty", he further added.

'Constables are the foundation of the police force'

Talking to the newly recruited constables, he said, “Constables are the foundation of the police force, it is the base. It would not be an exaggeration to say that constables are the eyes and ears of the police force. Senior officers lead the police force, but the security of an area rests first with the constables”.

“The new constables should remember that this uniform is for the protection of the country, for the protection of the society, for wreaking havoc on criminals, for the salvation of the gentlemen and to curb the wicked”, he further added.

