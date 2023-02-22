e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: MP Human Rights Commission seeks report from Collector, SP over death of girl at Bageshwar Dham temple

The girl who had died on the temple premises hailed from Barmer district of Rajasthan, official sources said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Collector and Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, over the death of the 10-year-old girl on Kubereshwar Dham temple premises on February 17.

According to official sources, the 10-year-old girl who died has been identified as Vishnukumari. The girl was suffering from epilepsy, after which her mother had brought her to the Bageshwar Dham temple for treatment. The girl suffered epilepsy attack during the sermon at Bageshwar Dham temple premises, after which she was brought in front of preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Shastri gave some ash to the girl’s mother and told her that she had died.

Reportedly, the girl’s mother was not even provided an ambulance to whisk away her body to Rajasthan. The girl’s mother then hired a private ambulance to take the girl’s body to her hometown.

The MP Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the same and has sought report from Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR and Superintendent of police of the town.

