Madhya Pradesh mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya to unfurl Tricolour on Mt Elbrus

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board additional managing director Vivek Shrotriya presenting National Flag to the mountaineer who hails from Tamia village of Chhindwara district. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya from Madhya Pradesh will hoist the National Flag on Europe's highest peak Mount Elbrus (height 18,510 feet) on August 15.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has supported Bhavna under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Additional managing director of the board Vivek Shrotriya presented the National Flag to the mountaineer who hails from Tamia village of Chhindwara district.

He also talked about taking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to maximum number of people and spreading fitness awareness among the people. The board is continuously working to encourage talent under the guidance of culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur and principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

Deputy director of adventure and film Umakant Chaudhary also wished Bhavna. He said that the board is assisting in such efforts to increase the attraction of youth towards adventure and trekking in the state.

Mountaineer Bhavna is one of the few women of the state to reach the summit of Mount Everest on May 22, 2019. In the same year on the day of Diwali, she scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Kojiasco in Australia on the day of Holi, India's flag was waved all over the world by conquering the world’s highest peak.