Madhya Pradesh: Most private hospitals are running low on oxygen

Bhopal: Despite tall claim by the administration that they would ensure supply of oxygen to private hospitals, most of the hospitals do not have sufficient oxygen for Covid patients. Their stock or back is getting exhausted as demand is high and supply poor. Administration has stressed on better mutual coordination between private hospitals and informing the administration for timely supply of oxygen. If hospitals convey crisis of oxygen well in advance, it will be easier for administration to ensure supply in time. At present, private hospitals do not have stock to provide oxygen to patients continuously for two to three days.

Previous incidents

CITI hospital reported four deaths due to non-supply of oxygen. Peoples Hospital had to face brunt of public as Covid patients died due to low flow of oxygen.

Few more private hospitals faced oxygen crisis on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Situation is the same in government hospitals and it is deteriorating day by day.

SDMs asked to monitor oxygen level

All SDMs have been assigned to monitor oxygen status of hospitals. The SDMs are of the view that the private hospitals should inform about oxygen well in advance so that they can make arrangements at the government level. But, it has been noticed that the private hospitals inform the SDMs only when they run out of oxygen. Often the private hospitals do not receive calls from the SDMs, as the doctors and other staff are too busy managing the Covid patients. Also, there should be better coordination between the private hospitals.