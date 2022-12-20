Madhya Pradesh: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt accuses Opposition of speaking the language of enemy country

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Defense (MoS) Ajay Bhatt, who reached Jabalpur on Tuesday said that these days the Opposition is speaking the language of the enemy country.

The MoS was in the city on a day’s visit, where he had a discussion with the NCC cadets at Veterinary College. He then inspected Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, followed by a visit to Army's Central India Headquarters.

Talking to the media, (MoS) Defence, Ajay Bhatt said, “These days the opposition talks childishly and foolishly. The opposition has made up its mind to oppose every work of the central government, while at present the country is emerging as a superpower in the world.”

Bhatt said that the country's borders are safe and India has done the best work in the world during the corona period.

Praising the Modi government, he also mentioned the free rations being given to 80 crore people of the country through government schemes.

“Today the whole world is looking towards India, but the Opposition is only raising questions. Be it on the army or on the good works done by Modi ji. The opposition is not building the morale of the army but is busy opposing it”, Bhatt said.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said, “When Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, the opposition was saying that rivers of blood would flow there. But, at present, rivers of development are flowing there. The opposition talks childishly even on the matter of Kashmir.”

He further said that the only slogan of the opposition has been to remove PM Modi from the country and bring in ‘dynasty politics’.