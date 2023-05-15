 Madhya Pradesh: Morena stands 9th in Class 5, on 11th position in Class 8 results
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena town has fared well in terms of MP board Class 5 and 8 results 2023, official sources said on Monday. The results of state board Class 5 and 8 exams were announced on Monday, in which Morena stood on the ninth position in terms of Class 5 results, and on the eleventh position in terms of Class 8 results 2023.

Official sources said that the passing percentage of Class 5 students of Morena stands at 91.73 percent and that of Class 8 students of the town stands at 85.95 percent. The education officers of the town have congratulated all the successful students on the accomplishment.

District project coordinator, Dinesh Kumar Sharma told the media that as many as 3,396 students were absent in the exams and the state education centre carried out the evaluation work carefully.

Sources also stated that the collector of Morena district, Ankit Asthana has also extended his vote of congratulations to all the students and teachers after the declaration of results.

