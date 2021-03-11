Madhya Pradesh: More than Rs 200cr collected from MP for Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya: VHP

BHOPAL: Central general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Milind Parande, has said that a sum of Rs 200 crore has been collected from Madhya Pradesh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Parande gave the information at a press conference on Thursday. He said a sum of Rs 2,500 crore had been collected for construction of Ram Temple from different parts of the country.

Besides, money collected from other countries across the world was yet to come, he said. He said the temple would be constructed within three and a half years and the idol of Lord Rama installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He also said the other work of the temple would continue after the installation of the idol of Lord Rama.

Parande further said the volunteers had contacted 5.50 crore people belonging to 1.10 crore families in Malwa, Madhya Bharat and Mahakaushal regions.

He said the teams, collecting money for temple construction, had also contacted people in 45,000 villages.

The VHP would work for freeing the temples from government control, he said.According to him, the VHP is opposed to government’s control over the temples, and a movement will soon be launched for it.

The VHP would also work to do away with Love Jihad, cow killing, religious conversion and to end violence being spread through communist-Naxal ideology, he said.