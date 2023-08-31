Madhya Pradesh: Month-old Skeleton Of Youth Takes Police To Murderer In Satna

Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Murder has no tongue, yet it speaks aloud. It came off in Belgahna village under Sihpur police station.

The skeleton of a man found after one month of his missing from April 25 was of a 25-year-old man from Kahria Kala village, Nitu, son of Gokul Kol. The incident came to light after a forensic examination.

According to police, since Nitu had a criminal background, his family members avoided him, so it took time to identify his body.

The skeleton was found in a coppice of grass in an isolated place at Belgahna on May 25. The police began an inquiry into the case and sent the skeleton to a forensic laboratory.

It came to light that the skeleton was of a man who was murdered a month ago.

The police also came to know that on April 15 a youth named Nitu went missing from his house in Kahria Kala village. This was how the skeleton was identified.

The police also came to know that the youth had been murdered with an axe and laid their hands on the murderer Sonelal Kushwaha.

After murdering the youth, Sonelal hid the body in a thicket of grass in an isolated area of the village.

Sonelal was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday. The police said Nitu, who was of criminal nature, had been liquidated for an incident of eve teasing.

According to police station in charge Shailendra Patel, because of his criminal nature, Nitu’s family members avoided him.

Six criminal cases have been registered against Nitu in different police stations, Patel said.

Sonelal took the body of Nitu on a tractor to the place where he hid the body.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)