Madhya Pradesh: Monster made of 20K plastic bottles attracts children

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A monster made of 20,000 plastic bottles has become a centre of attraction for the children at waste-to-wonder-park in the city.

The site was developed at Atal park, official sources said on Saturday.

Sagar Municipal Corporation set up the park with the help of household waste.

Various showpieces have been made with the help of useless woods, plastic bottles, tyres and other household garbage, sources further said.

The plastic bottles have been painted and saplings have been planted in them.

In the same way, flower vases have been made with the help of the plastic drums and buckets.

Wasted woods have been used to make chairs and stools which have been kept in the park.

A monster made of 20,000 plastic bottles attracts a lot of children to the park. Similarly, replicas of cars have been made with the help of useless tyres.

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandra Shekhar Shukla appealed to citizens to reuse the household waste to keep the city clean.