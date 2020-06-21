Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon on a break till June 15

Ongoing monsoon will take a four day pause till June 25 before it further advances in the state. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has stalled over central parts of Gujarat, northwestern Madhya Pradesh and central parts of Uttar Pradesh over the past five days. Meteorological department has forecast that the conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into Madhya Pradesh by Tuesday and onwards. Senior Meteorological officer GD Mishra said, “Monsoon will remain subside for the next couple of days. It will again pick up after June 25. But intermittent rain will continue to occur in the state. Even in state capital, sporadic will continue. And monsoon will gain momentum after June 25.”

Rains are expected around eastern parts of Indo-Gangetic Plain and higher altitude areas of central India due to a cyclonic circulation and unstable atmospheric condition. Also, rains are forecast in the northeast region due to a large volume of warm and humid air flowing through the troughs in the Bay of Bengal. Minimum temperatures will continue to be higher than normal across central parts of country during the remaining days of June.

The state capital experienced heady downpour for last couple of days, but now there is break on monsoon advancement. The capital city has recorded 200mm rain in just two-three days.