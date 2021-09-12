Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon active, alert for heavy rain in 15 districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh. Yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for 15 districts. The districts are Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sehore, Jhabua, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Guna. Besides, six divisions - Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur and Shahdol are likey to receive heavy rain.
According to meteorological department, low pressure area prevails over east Rajasthan and associated cyclonic circulation is tilting southwest. Monsoon trough is passing through centre of low pressure area over east Rajasthan, Satna, and then south eastwards to low pressure area over east Bay of Bengal. A trough is extending from northeast Arabian Sea to East Central Bay of Bengal across Gujarat.
Cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area exists over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. During last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected in Madhya Pradesh.
Rainfall in last 24 hours are as follow
Cities/districts - rainfall(cm)
Javad - 15cm
Manasa - 13cm
Neemuch - 10cm
Katthiwara - 10cm
Bhamra - 9cm
Ishagarh - 8cm
Chanderi - 8cm
Chachora - 7cm
Rewa - 7cm
Semaria - 7cm
Pandurna - 6cm
Prithvipur - 6cm
Shujalpur - 5cm
Sironj - 5cm
