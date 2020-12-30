Madhya Pradesh: Monitoring panels for 4 eco-sensitive zones formed

Bhopal: Monitoring committees for Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) that includes four national parks and sanctuaries have been formed. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the orders on Wednesday.

A 27-member monitoring committee was formed for Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary which spreads across Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts. Monitoring committee has representatives from all departments that have people or office in forest areas.

The monitoring committees have the district collector, district forest officer, CEO of Janpad/Zila Panchayat, executive engineer of PWD, PHE, irrigation and Health department, mining officers and bio-diversity expert on the panel.

Separate committees were formed for Pench Tiger Reserve which is spread across Jabalpur, Seoni and Chhindwara districts. Monitoring Committee for Ghughua National Park is headed by commissioner Jabalpur division and had representatives from Umaria and Dindori districts that fall under its range.

Ken Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary Monitoring Committee is headed by divisional commissioner Sagar along with 10 members. The sanctuary is located in Panna and Chhatarpur districts.

The monitoring committees recommend development works in the eco-sensitive zones in a controlled manner without causing any harm to environment around.