Madhya Pradesh: Money transferred to others, account holder shocked in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Kolgaon has complained that a sum of Rs 40. 46 lakh has been withdrawn from three accounts of his family members.

According to complainant Prakash, he, his brother Kamlesh and mother Rajkunwar Rajput were operating three bank accounts in Shivpur Central Cooperative Bank.

They transferred the money that they had earned by selling farm produce. When they went to the bank to withdraw it, they came to know that their accounts were empty.

The bank officials said that the money had been transferred through NEFT, but the complainant told the officials that they had not transferred such a huge amount to anyone through NEFT.

Prakash further said his family members had not signed any papers connected to NEFT.

When the bank officials inquired into the case, they came to know that money was transferred through NEFT to some unknown people.

Prakash then lodged a complaint at Shivpur police station.

Police station in-charge Sanjeev Panwar said the cops had begun an inquiry into the matter.