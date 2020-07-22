Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Bhagwat keeps an eye on Shivraj's government, takes classes of ministers on education, culture and society

BHOPAL: Head of the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat has kept an eye on the government’s functioning during his stay in the state capital.
Besides that, the working of the Sangh is also under Bhagwat’s observation and has held one-to-one discussion with some ministers.
Bhagwat is especially talking about the issues related to education, culture and society.
He called minister of state for school education (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar and discussed with him about the changes to be made in school education system.
As Parmar is from RSS background, Bhagwat gave him suggestions and came to know his views on education.
Bhagwat also met higher education minister Mohan Yadav and cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria. He may also talk to minister for culture Usha Thakur.
Minister complain to CM against officers
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held one-to-one discussion with his cabinet colleagues. He wanted to know their opinions before making them in charge of various districts.
Chouhan spoke to Tulsi Silawat, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Meena Singh, Kamal Patel, Govind Rajput and Aidal Singh Kansana. He will talk to rest of the ministers on Friday.
The Chief Minister also spoke to them about the roadmap of their departments and asked them to fix target on monthly, quarterly and half-yearly basis.
Chouhan will review the progress of work of all the departments in August. He told the ministers to implement the plan for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh within the framework of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
He advised the ministers to keep an eye on each activity of their department and reach the bottom of any information they receive from various sources.
Besides making plans, the ministers should pay attention to the implementation of projects, Chouhan said.