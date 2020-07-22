Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Bhagwat keeps an eye on Shivraj's government, takes classes of ministers on education, culture and society

BHOPAL: Head of the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat has kept an eye on the government’s functioning during his stay in the state capital.

Besides that, the working of the Sangh is also under Bhagwat’s observation and has held one-to-one discussion with some ministers.

Bhagwat is especially talking about the issues related to education, culture and society.

He called minister of state for school education (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar and discussed with him about the changes to be made in school education system.

As Parmar is from RSS background, Bhagwat gave him suggestions and came to know his views on education.

Bhagwat also met higher education minister Mohan Yadav and cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria. He may also talk to minister for culture Usha Thakur.