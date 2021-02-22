Madhya Pradesh: Modi’s name mentioned in Governor's Address 10 times

BHOPAL: Governor Anandiben Patel has mentioned the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least 10 times in her Address to the House. The Budget session of the House, which began on Monday, will continue till March 26. Patel also appreciated the projects of the central government and the works of Modi. She said that, when the state government was formed, there was an environment of doubt, fear and mistrust in the state.

Discussions over the motion of thanks to her Address will be held on February 23 and 24.

The Governor said corona patients had been given free treatment and more than 700 fever clinics were being run in the state.

The state government has launched a drive against the mafia. The Governor said the state had struck a severe blow to the liquor mafia, land mafia, drug mafia, cyber mafia and sand mafia. Patel said action had been taken against 1,500 land mafia and 3,300 acres worth Rs 8,800 crore had been freed from their clutches. Similarly, chit fund companies had been forced to give Rs 700 crore to the investors, she said.

The Religious Freedom Notification, 2020, had been implemented, she said. In the law, there were provisions to punish those who forced others to change their religion and marry, she added.