Madhya Pradesh: Modi’s name mentioned in Governor's Address 10 times

BHOPAL: Governor Anandiben Patel has mentioned the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least 10 times in her Address to the House. The Budget session of the House, which began on Monday, will continue till March 26. Patel also appreciated the projects of the central government and the works of Modi. She said that, when the state government was formed, there was an environment of doubt, fear and mistrust in the state.
Discussions over the motion of thanks to her Address will be held on February 23 and 24.
The Governor said corona patients had been given free treatment and more than 700 fever clinics were being run in the state.
The state government has launched a drive against the mafia. The Governor said the state had struck a severe blow to the liquor mafia, land mafia, drug mafia, cyber mafia and sand mafia. Patel said action had been taken against 1,500 land mafia and 3,300 acres worth Rs 8,800 crore had been freed from their clutches. Similarly, chit fund companies had been forced to give Rs 700 crore to the investors, she said.
The Religious Freedom Notification, 2020, had been implemented, she said. In the law, there were provisions to punish those who forced others to change their religion and marry, she added.
The government was already working on the Chambal Expressway and the Narmada Expressway, and there would be a memorial built to the Gas Tragedy in Bhopal, the Governor said.
Patel said three food craft institutes were being set up at Dhar, Shahdol and Balaghat to develop the wealth of the state. The government had purchased gram, mustard and masoor worth Rs 3, 900 crore and wheat worth Rs 25,000 crore, she added.
We feel pity for Governor: Nath
Reacting to the Governor’s Address, Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath has said he feels pity for the Governor. The Address was meant for the media and not for the people of the state, he added.
Most of the projects mentioned in the Address were only proposals and 15,000 of such projects had been proposed in 15 years, but most of them had not seen the light of day, he said.
Nothing had been said about the farmers, unemployed youths or the condition of women, Nath added. The Governor had spoken about money given to migrant labourers but the truth was that they had had to walk thousands of kilometres, Nath said.
The mention of Modi’s name several times made it seem as though the Address was meant for the Lok Sabha and not for the MP House, Nath added.