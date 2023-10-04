Madhya Pradesh: Modi To Focus On Tribal People During Jabalpur Visit Today

PM Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving at Jabalpur on Thursday for the last time before the announcement of dates for the ensuing assembly election. He has visited Madhya Pradesh several times.

Modi is reaching Jabalpur at 3pm to lay the foundation of Rs 100-crore Rani Durgawati memorial and the Ken-Betwa link project.

He will also lay the foundation of various projects worth Rs 12,000 crore. The projects include development of railways, roads and construction of houses.

In Seoni, he will launch a project worth over Rs 100 crore, besides a project under Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 2,350 crore.

Modi’s trip will focus two things – one is to woo the tribal people of Mahakaushal and the other is to win the heart of the people of Bundelkhand through the Ken-Betwa project.

In 2018 election, out of 47 reserved seats, the Congress won 31. Therefore, the BJP has focused on the tribal areas in this election.

PM to reply caste census

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the issue of caste census raised by the Congress. The poor should be put above castes, Modi said. He may also target the Congress over the issues related to tribal communities.