Madhya Pradesh: Mobile thieves’ gang busted, four held, eight phones seized

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Government Railway Police has busted a gang of mobile phone thieves and arrested four culprits, official sources said.

According to sources, eight mobile handsets worth Rs 1.25 lakh were seized from the possession of those thieves who used to steal phones from the passengers on running trains.

Out of eight mobile handsets, six were stolen from the passengers on the Kerala Express in early hours of Saturday, sources further said.

Most of the mobile phones belong to the passengers of reserved compartments.

Whenever the TT got into the reserved compartment, the thieves paid fine and obtained the receipts, so that nobody could suspect them, GRP officials further said.

The accused took away those mobile handsets which were put on charging, and as soon as the trains slowed down at the outer of the station, they got off it and ran away.

The thieves sold those mobile handsets in other states. Those who were arrested were identified as Prakash, a resident of Semri Harchand, Rajjak, a resident of Charyabal in Muzaffarnagar, UP, Muzammil, a resident of Saharanpur, UP and Ashok, resident of Sardar ward in Pipria.

As soon as they saw the GRP team, the culprits began to run away. The police, however, caught them and quizzed them.

During the questioning, the accused told the cops that they had stolen the mobile phones from the passengers of Kerala Express in the early hours of Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:54 PM IST