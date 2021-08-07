Madhya Pradesh: MLA’s representative inaugurates Annotsav

Nasurullahganj (Madhya Pradesh): The local legislator’s representative Rajesh Lakhera attended the Annotsav as the chief guest in Balaganv village on Saturday.

He said the poor in the region will get all help from the central and the state government to become self-reliant.

Lakhera said the chief minister has been working for the people day and night as the policy of any BJP-led government dictates. The government has been trying to make the lifestyle of the people better, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfill the dream of Antyodaya that Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya once had. Every person now has a house to live in, cooking gas cylinder to have cooked food and many other facilities to lead a standard life.