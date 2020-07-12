Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pradumn Singh Lodhi joins BJP as Congress ignored community

The ignorance of Lodhi community leaders and of Bundelkhand by former Congress government made MLA Pradumn Singh Lodhi join BJP after leaving Congress party and the membership of the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday.
He was among the other six MLAs of Lodhi who joined BJP leaving the Congress party. The community is not happy with the treatment given by the former Congress government. The ex-CM Kamal Nath did not give ministerial posts to Lodhi MLAs. Former chief minister Uma Bharti is also a Lodhi and she was the only leader from Bundelkhand who became the CM. It is assumed that Lodhis are BJP supporters.
In Bundelkhand region, Lodhis are in dominating numbers. The other prominent leader for the region is union minister Prahlad Lodhi. In 2018 assembly elections, community chose Congress and BJP equally and put three MLAs each in the assembly. The shifting of the sitting MLA Pradummn Lodhi has annoyed Congress MLAs specially of Lodhi community.
The other MLA of Damoh Rahul Lodhi, who is a Congress MLA, took the press conference and alleged that the shifting is related to horse trading.
Similarly the Congress MLA from Banda seat of Sagar district Tarwar Singh Lodhi also stated that Pradummn has betrayed the public mandate.
“People had given the vote to the Congress leader not for the BJP leader and the work of Pradummn does not suit Bundelkhandi people”, he added.
He claimed that this time the Lodhi community had put the faith in the Congress party, but the leaders who were chosen did not maintain loyalty of the voters.
He further added that Kamal Nath had paid attention to all the regions, when he was in government and it is a baseless allegation that he did not pay attention to Bundelkhand region.
The region has 26 seats. BJP won 14, 10 are with Congress while SP and BSP candidates won one seat each.
The six Lodhi MLAs from Bundelkhand region
Banda: Tarwar Singh Lodhi, Congress
Malhera: Pradummn Singh Lodhi, Congress now crossover to BJP.
Khargapur: Rahul Singh Lodhi BJP, (nephew of ex-CM Uma Bharti).
Damoh: Rahul Singh Lodhi, Congress.
Jabera: Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Congress
Pawai: Prahlad Singh Lodhi, BJP
