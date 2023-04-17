Madhya Pradesh: MLA performs Bhoomi Pujan of repaired roads in Seoni-Malwa

FP Photo

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Seoni-Malwa Premshankar Verma and municipality president Ritesh Jain performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the road in ward number 9, which had been repaired by laying damar on it, official sources said on Sunday. The repair works of the roads of the town are being carried out under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Adhhosanrachna Vikaas Yojana, sources added.

On the occasion, other members of the municipality such as municipality vice-president Swati Gaur, Chief municipal officer (CMO) Rakesh Mishra, councillor IshwardasJamindar, Akhilesh Chouksey, Sarita Agrawal, Prashant Yadav, Geeta Bai Kushwaha, Deepak Bathav and other workers of the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) were also present. BJP workers told the media that all the roads of the town are being repaired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Seoni-Malwa girl comes second at mini golf national games

Harshita Chourey, a second year student at MGM college in Seoni-Malwa has brought laurels to the town and the country by finishing second in the National games held for the “Mini golf” sport. MLA Premshankar Verma has congratulated Chourey on the accomplishment and has awarded her a cash prize of Rs 10 thousand. He also lauded her achievement and said that Chourey has fetched pride to the Narmadapuram district and the country too.