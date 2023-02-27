Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lariya conducts Bhoomi Poojan of development works worth Rs 250 lakh in Naryawali constituency

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Naryawali constituency, Pradeep Lariya, took out a Vikas Yatra in the villages Dungasra, Lidhorakhurd and Guda on Saturday. During this, he also performed the Bhoomi Poojan of development works worth Rs 250 lakh there.

On the occasion, MLA Lariya said that the Vikas Yatra is fulfilling the objective of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. He said that real happiness is found only in serving others and that all the affluent people should understand the woes of the poor and the downtrodden. He added that the state government is always devoted towards the development and welfare of all the people of the state.

He then highlighted his objective of making every individual of the Naryawali constituency self-reliant. He opined that when everyone in the constituency becomes self-reliant, everyone in the state and the country will also be encouraged to become like them. He then went on to underline the objective of PradhanmantriAawas Yojana and said that by 2024, no person in the constituency will be homeless, as the government shall provide shelter to all of them.

During this, administrative officials, office bearers, sarpanch of all the said villages as well as the residents of the villages were also present in thick numbers.

