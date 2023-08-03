Madhya Pradesh: MLA Inaugurates Sanjivani Clinic

FPJ

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Rajendra Shukla inaugurated Mukhyamantri Sanjiwani Clinic on Wednesday.

He also performed Bhoomipujan for road and construction of drains in ward number 45.

Chief medical and health officer BL Mishra, superintending engineer of Nagar Nigam Shailendra Shukla and others were present at the function.

Shukla said the Sanjivani Clinic would help the residens of the ward in Kuthuwalia.

He also said that he had performed Bhoomipujan for construction of roads and drains.

Once, rainwater used to gather in the area causing problems to the commuters, he said, adding that the concrete road would help residents of the area.

