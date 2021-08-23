e-Paper Get App

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Bhopal

Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:14 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Mithi Govindram Public School students celebrate Raksha Bandhan online

FP News Service
Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Mithi Govindram Public School celebrated Rakshabandhan with gaiety.

The school organised various online events for the students of class 5 because of the corona pandemic.

A student of class 3C Vansh Lalwani spoke about the importance of Rakshabandhan.

Similarly, students of class 1 Sparsh Bhatt, Ansh Dikshit, Saransh Tiwari, Pranjal Jain and Subh Ramchandani, a student of class 3 presented a song. Besides them, many other students showcased their talents.

The girls recited poems dedicated to brothers. A student of class 8 Mohit Motwani presented a speech in English.

In his message, Siddh Bhauji urged everyone to take care of themselves and their family members in times of pandemic and celebrate Rakshabandha staying in home.

Vice president of the organisation H. Gyanchandani greeted everyone on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Secretary of the organisation AC Sadhwani gave best wishes on the occasion and appreciated the online events.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:14 AM IST
