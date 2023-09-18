Madhya Pradesh: Mithi Gobindram School Students Excel In NCC Camp, Win Medals

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of NCC (naval wing) of Mithi Gobindram Public School, Mohit Dey and Abhinav Sharma, have been selected for the next level RDC-IGC. The students excelled in written test, shooting, drill and cultural events.

The combined MP Air Sqn NCC Bhopal conducted the events at the annual training camp on September 11. Mohit Dey, who was the best cadet at the six-day camp, won the gold medal and Abhinav Sharma got bronze. Both the students were among 27 cadets selected for the next level of competition at the camp.

As many as 77 cadets from MP and Chhattisgarh took part in the camp. Bhauji blessed the students. Secretary of the school AC Sadhwani congratulated them on their success. Academic director of the institution Gopal Girdhani said all other students should take inspiration from these two students.

