Madhya Pradesh: Mithi Gobindram School children given tips about importance of touching feet in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A motivational session was held for the students of Mithi Gobindram Public School on Tuesday.

The aim of the session was to ingrain moral values among the children and to make them sensitive towards animals, the poor and towards plants.

Siddh Bhauji told the students about the importance of bowing down before others. Touching the feet of the elderly people makes God happy and brings blessings for the person who does that, he said.

Before the session on the importance of touching, Siddh Bhauji appealed to the students to work hard for their studies and make a time table to complete their work.

Besides, the students should do physical exercises and Pranayam and each nutritious food, he said, adding that they should worship God daily and obey their parents.

Coordinator of the event Meena Nayar said that the students should develop good habits, including giving food and water to the animals and the birds. She urged the students to keep away from wasting food.

Secretary of Shaheed Hemu Kamali Educational Society AC Sadhwani and principal of the school Asha Changlani were present at the function.

The students of class-4 took part in the function and took oath to follow the guidelines of Siddh Bhauji.

