Madhya Pradesh: Missing Youth’s Skeleton Found In Satna Forests, Probe On

Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread among the residents of an area near Sharda Devi temple after the skeleton of a missing youth was found in the forests of Kunjan Tailaiya on Friday.

The family members of the youth, whose skeleton was found, identified the body as that of Naresh Choudhary, a resident of Harijan Basti, with the help of the motorcycle and the clothes lying at the spot, the police said.

According to reports, Naresh left his house on October 12, saying he was going to his in-laws’ house to bring his wife back.

Nevertheless, neither he reached his in-laws’ house nor returned home. The family members then lodged a missing person’s report at the police station, but the cops could not find him.

On Wednesday, when his family members came to know that his motorcycle was lying near a pond, they informed the police about it, but the youth could not be seen anywhere.

They found a skeleton and clothes near Kunjan Talaiya and identified it as that of the youth.

On getting information, a forensic team of the police rushed to the spot and collected the evidence.

Superintendent of police Sudhir Agarwal and additional superintendent of police Mukesh Vaish also rushed to the spot and inspected the area.

The family members of the youth alleged that he had been murdered. Some people in the area may have been involved in it.

Youth beaten up

Three bikers beat up a youth near Sindhu School under Kolgawan police station on Friday. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed there. According to reports, Swapnil Singh, a resident of Panna Naka Umri, was talking to some youths, standing near Sindhu School on Rewa road. There may have been an altercation among the youths who began to beat up Swapnil and escaped. After the incident, the youth went to the Kolgawan police station and lodged a named FIR against the attackers.