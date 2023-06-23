Madhya Pradesh: Missing Elderly Man’s Body Found

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing 60-year-old man was found in Haganhudi village under Kotwali police station on Friday. The man was identified as Prem Lal, resident of Samnapur village in Dindori district, the police said, adding that he was mentally challenged. When his son Ram Singh Banwasi was taking him to a hospital by road on the night of June 18, the vehicle carrying him stopped on a bridge in Ghanghari village.

The man went missing from the car and his son searched for him throughout the night. In the morning, he lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station. His body was found on Friday. The police are inquiring into the cause of his death.