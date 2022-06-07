e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants in Gwalior rob Rs 1 crore in broad daylight

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Few masked miscreants robbed a professor on gunpoint in Panchsheel Nagar of Gola Ka Mandir police station area in Gwalior.

Professor Shishir Tiwari lived by wife Shweta Dixit, his daughter and his mother in Panchsheel Nagar. According to the CCTV footage, six bike-borne miscreants entered the house. The miscreants told his wife Shweta that they were sent by her husband professor Shishir Dixit, and entered the house.

As soon as they entered the house, they threatened Shweta on gunpoint and took all the family members hostage and robbed 60,000 cash kept in the vault of the house and gold and silver jewelery worth about 15 lakhs.

Professor's wife Shweta Dixit told that the miscreants kept on creating ruckus in their house for about 20 minutes, and easily escaped after the incident.

FSL team is investigating on the spot. The miscreants will be caught soon, said Amit Sanghi, SP Gwalior.

