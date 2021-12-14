Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl gang-raped by her father's friends in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two person who were friends of her father in Jabalpur, the police said.

The incident occurred on December 7. The parents of the girl were not at home during the time of the incident.

The accused, aged 25 and 26 years, called the girl on the pretext of money and took her in the backyard of her house. They raped her and threatned her not to tell anyone about it.

The girl did not tell anyone about the incident. A woman from the neighbourhood, however, informed police about it. The police subsequently contacted the girl's family and registered a case against the accused.

Ranjhi police station in charge Vijay Paraste said that both the accused were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act. Further investigation was underway, Paraste added.

