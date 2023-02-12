Madhya Pradesh: Minor commits theft at his home under peer pressure, sent for counselling

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Police probe into a theft incident that took place at a deserted house located on Malakhedi road on Thursday revealed that the minor son of the complainant had committed the crime. On enquiring about the same, the minor boy aged 16 years revealed that he had stolen gold ornaments from the house under peer pressure. He was sent for counselling thereafter.

According to Kotwali police of Narmadapuram, Rakesh Yadav, posted as a patwari in the town had approached them on Thursday. He told the police that unidentified thieves had broken into his house, when no one was home, and had made off with all the gold ornaments. The police launched a probe into the matter. Expanding the investigations, the police quizzed Yadav’s son, who is a minor. He confessed to committing the theft under peer pressure. He told the police that he and his friend had concocted a plan to sell the gold ornaments and live a lavish life with the money obtained through the same.

The police then sent Yadav’s son for counselling, who was apprised of the repercussions of his act. The minor boy expressed remorse over his act and promised not to do the same in future.

