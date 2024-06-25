Madhya Pradesh Ministers To Pay Income Tax As Cabinet Approves New Rule

Income tax department | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided that state ministers will have to pay their income tax and that they will not take any financial help from the state government.

A proposal in this regard was tabled at the cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday, and the council of ministers approved it unanimously. The cabinet decided that all ministers would have to pay the income tax on their salaries and allowances.

"We have decided that our ministers will pay their Income Tax and they will not take any financial help from the government. From the income tax point of view, there was a rule from 1972 that provided for the tax expenses of ministers and even parliamentary secretaries to be covered by the state government," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI on Tuesday.

The official handle of the Chief Minister also posted on X, "The income tax rule of 1972 is being changed." Earlier, the state government used to pay the Income Tax of state ministers, but now after 52 years, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to change this rule.

Providing further details about other cabinet decisions, State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya briefed the media and said a proposal to allow the Public Works Department (PWD) to coordinate railway projects in Madhya Pradesh was also given a nod.

"The state government provides scholarships to students of the Sainik Schools in Madhya Pradesh, but often, students from Madhya Pradesh get admission to Sainik Schools outside the state and do not benefit from this facility. Today, the cabinet decided that the state government will also provide scholarships to students from Madhya Pradesh who are studying in Sainik Schools outside the state," Vijayvargiya said.