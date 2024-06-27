Madhya Pradesh Ministers To Get Charge Of Districts Soon, Political Appointments On Cards

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers will soon get the charge of districts. Along with this, the government is planning for political appointments. Discussions are being held between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP organisation. According to sources, a decision will be taken once the party’s central leadership gives its nod for it. Six months have passed since the cabinet was formed, but the ministers are yet to get the charge of districts.

As the ministers have been not allotted districts, they are confined either to Bhopal or to their assembly constituencies. All the development projects are moving at a snail’s pace because the ministers are unable to visit the districts. Likewise, since there are no in-charge ministers, the meetings of the District Planning Committee have not been held.

The government is mulling over lifting the ban on transfers for a few days. Before the ban is lifted, the ministers will be allotted districts. In the past eight days, Yadav was on trip to Delhi for four days. The story of what is happening in MP is being written in Delhi. The political decisions to be taken for MP’s welfare are being discussed in the national capital.

Yadav cancelled all the political appointments before the Lok Sabha election. Now, the government is mulling over political appointments in certain places. The appointments to be made in all the authorities and corporations are also being discussed.

Appointments may also be made in some corporations where some positions are lying vacant. The leaders and party members who work during elections are pressing the government and BJP organisation. Those who are associated RSS are also trying for appointments in corporations. According to sources, political appointments may be made in some places after the assembly session.