Madhya Pradesh: Ministers to get charge of districts soon

Ministers may get charge of districts in coming days. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped the distribution of districts among ministers because of the by-elections.

It was stopped to avoid confusion among the ministers in the run-up to the by-elections.

Chouhan had, however, readied a plan for distribution of districts. There was some confusion in the districts in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia wanted to give responsibilities of the districts in this area to his supporters.

The BJP thought lest such a plan should upset the party workers. Now that the by-poll results have gone in favour of the BJP, Chouhan is working out afresh to distribute districts among minister.

There are possibilities that Narottam Mishra may get Bhopal and Bhupendra Singh Indore.

Plans are afoot not to give responsibility of home district to a minister. Instead, a minister concerned may get the charge of a district near his hometown.

Chouhan will discuss with the leaders of the party organisation about the distribution of districts.

The ministers have already spoken to Chouhan about their choice of districts. According to sources, distribution of districts may take place by end of this month.