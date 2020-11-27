Madhya Pradesh: Ministers caught in factions, how government will get their report cards?

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that report cards of the ministers would be prepared.
He said that each minister should control his department and monitor its work, and that the performance of every one of them would evaluated. In the cabinet, there are seven ministers belonging to the group of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Two of his supporters and former ministers Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput will soon be re-inducted into the cabinet. It is, however, difficult to say how the government and the organisation will control those ministers by making their report cards and through evaluation of their work.
The supporters of Scindia and other leaders who defected to the BJP from the Congress played an important role in bringing the BJP back to power. Against this backdrop, it may not be easy for Chouhan to control them.
Both Bisahulal Singh and Hardeep Singh Dang were in the Congress. As they were assured of ministerial berths, they joined the BJP. So the chances of controlling them by rating their work are thin.
Among the ministers Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Kamal Patel and Bhupendra Singh have become senior. It is not going to be easy for Chouhan to evaluate their work.
There are some ministers in the cabinet who have directly come from the Sangh. They are Usha Thakur, Inder Singh Parmar and Om Prakash Saklecha. They have been made ministers on the recommendations of the Sangh leaders.
Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been inducted into the cabinet, because she belongs to Scindia family. Bharat Singh Kushwaha has joined the cabinet due to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s recommendations.
It will not be easy to keep all these ministers under check. In the previous BJP government, Chouhan chose most of his cabinet colleagues. Thus, Chouhan used to rein in all those ministers. As the situation is different now it has become difficult for him to evaluate the work of the ministers. According to BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, whether it is ministers or members of the organisation, the party has always had a policy to evaluate them. Rating means the evaluation of the performance of a particular minister, Agarwal said.
