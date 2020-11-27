Madhya Pradesh: Ministers caught in factions, how government will get their report cards?

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that report cards of the ministers would be prepared.

He said that each minister should control his department and monitor its work, and that the performance of every one of them would evaluated. In the cabinet, there are seven ministers belonging to the group of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Two of his supporters and former ministers Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput will soon be re-inducted into the cabinet. It is, however, difficult to say how the government and the organisation will control those ministers by making their report cards and through evaluation of their work.

The supporters of Scindia and other leaders who defected to the BJP from the Congress played an important role in bringing the BJP back to power. Against this backdrop, it may not be easy for Chouhan to control them.

Both Bisahulal Singh and Hardeep Singh Dang were in the Congress. As they were assured of ministerial berths, they joined the BJP. So the chances of controlling them by rating their work are thin.