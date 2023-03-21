Madhya Pradesh: Minister Singh to visit Khurai today to take stock of hailstorm-affected areas

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister, Bhupendra Singh will visit Khurai town of Sagar and the other adjoining areas linked to the town on Tuesday morning, to take stock of the areas affected due to hailstorm. Minister Singh, on learning about the damage caused to the crops due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm, decided to visit the area and survey the loss incurred by the farmers. In his statements to the media, Minister Singh said that it has been learnt that heavy rainfalls accompanied by hailstorm have lashed the Khurai town and the areas linked to it.

He then said that all the officials have been instructed to reach the areas affected by the hailstorm immediately and conduct a survey of the loss of crops. After receiving instructions from Minister Singh, his representative Lakhan Singh and Sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Chourasia reached the villages Mahunakayasth, Shabda, Jharai, Katheli, Bilaiyya, Madhiya Hindupath, Moodra, Paali, Khairayi and Hanauta to assure the farmers of compensation for the loss caused to them. They then informed the farmers that Minister Singh will also visit the areas and will interact with them regarding this.