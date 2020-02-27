Madhya Pradesh: Minister Sachin Yadav distributes loan waiver certificates to 30 farmers

Khargone: State agriculture minister Sachin Yadav on Thursday distributed loan waiver certificates to the farmers from Bhagwanpura and Segaon tehsil of Khargone district.

District panchayat president Kamla Kedar Dawar, joint director (agriculture) RS Sisodiya, district collector Gopalchandra Daad, superintendent of police Sunil Pandey, district panchayat CEO DS Randa and others were present during the programme.

Addressing the programme, minister Yadav said that so far state government waived off loan of more than 20 lakh farmers across the state and we are close to our target to waive off loan on all the farmers across the state.

Yadav added that second phase of Kisan Rin Maafi Yojana has already started. Yadav presented loan waiver certificates to as many as 30 farmers on the occasion. He also visited different stalls set up there.

Minister appealed to the farmers not to use excessive fertilizers in their field as it will not only cause problem for people, but also reduce soil fertility. He encouraged them to use organic fertilisers. As many as 5,551 farmers from Segaon and Bhagwanpura tehsil were benefited from the scheme. Besides, Yadav also inaugurated a gaushala.