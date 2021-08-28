Madhya Pradesh: Minister orders probe into fake death certificates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Saturday issued an order to conduct inquiry into issuance of fake death certificates of 23 people. They were issued by a village panchayat in Chhindwara district.

According to reports, 23 people had died due to corona and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh was withdrawn using their names. The fake certificates were issued by Bohnakheri village panchayat secretary with the help of panchayat officials.

When the villagers came to know about the scam, they reported the matter to senior administrative officials. Kamal Patel is who incharge minister of Chhindwara district asked collector to institute an inquiry into the matter and also to register an FIR.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:41 PM IST