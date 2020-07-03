Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kamal Patel demands CBI probe against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath on their Chinese links

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kamal Patel wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, leader Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for their relationship with China and about the financial transactions as well.

In his letter, Patel has demanded CBI inquiry against Congress leader and then Union minister for commerce and industry Kamal Nath alleging that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from Chinese Embassy, due to which he gave rebate on Chinese imports.

"Not only the relationship of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath with China but also CBI investigation should be conducted regarding the economic transactions and their assets so that the truth of the Congress Party can be revealed to the public," Patel wrote in his letter.

Patel further added that for the past several days, regarding our border dispute with China, the Congress party has been giving unrestrained statement.

"Keeping in mind the information received from the media so far, deep relations between China and the then UPA government cannot be denied," Patel wrote.

"And the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, headed by Sonia Gandhi, received financial support of crores of rupees from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the name of donation and is the soft attitude of the Congress at the time of border dispute with China due to this financial support?" he added.