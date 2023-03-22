 Madhya Pradesh: Minister Bhargava visits parts of Rehli affected by hailstorm, assures farmers of compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Minister Bhargava visits parts of Rehli affected by hailstorm, assures farmers of compensation

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Bhargava visits parts of Rehli affected by hailstorm, assures farmers of compensation

Minister Bhargava visited the town on Wednesday morning, where he enquired about the crop loss from the farmers present there

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Public works minister Gopal Bhargava visited the Rehli town of Sagar and the areas linked to it which were gravely affected by hailstorm on Wednesday, official sources said. Sources added that he interacted with the farmers present there and assured them of providing compensation for the loss caused due to the damage of their crops.

Minister Bhargava visited the town on Wednesday morning, where he enquired about the crop loss from the farmers present there. He told the farmers that the state government is conducting a survey of the losses incurred by them, through the revenue officials. As soon as the survey is completed, the compensation amount shall be transferred straight into their bank accounts.

He then said that he had a discussion with state Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan with regard to the villages affected by the hailstorm. He informed that CM Chouhan has suggested to transfer the compensation amount to farmers’ bank accounts after the survey works are completed and its reports have arrived.

During this, Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Govind Dubey, tehsildar Sandeep Tiwari, Kuldeep Parashar, other officials and public representatives were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal Anand Sagar killed in encounter, say UP police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gudi Padwa: A peek into Madhya Pradesh's celebrations

Gudi Padwa: A peek into Madhya Pradesh's celebrations

Madhya Pradesh: Quota in medical courses for Hindi medium school students, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Quota in medical courses for Hindi medium school students, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Video of 108 Ambulance driver taking liquor in front vehicle goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Video of 108 Ambulance driver taking liquor in front vehicle goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Tractor trolley ferrying labourers rams into tree in Seoni-Malwa, 12 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Tractor trolley ferrying labourers rams into tree in Seoni-Malwa, 12 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Jal Samvardhan Yojana confined only to papers in Gram panchayat Tatam of Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Jal Samvardhan Yojana confined only to papers in Gram panchayat Tatam of Chhatarpur