Madhya Pradesh: Minister Bhargava visits parts of Rehli affected by hailstorm, assures farmers of compensation

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Public works minister Gopal Bhargava visited the Rehli town of Sagar and the areas linked to it which were gravely affected by hailstorm on Wednesday, official sources said. Sources added that he interacted with the farmers present there and assured them of providing compensation for the loss caused due to the damage of their crops.

Minister Bhargava visited the town on Wednesday morning, where he enquired about the crop loss from the farmers present there. He told the farmers that the state government is conducting a survey of the losses incurred by them, through the revenue officials. As soon as the survey is completed, the compensation amount shall be transferred straight into their bank accounts.

He then said that he had a discussion with state Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan with regard to the villages affected by the hailstorm. He informed that CM Chouhan has suggested to transfer the compensation amount to farmers’ bank accounts after the survey works are completed and its reports have arrived.

During this, Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Govind Dubey, tehsildar Sandeep Tiwari, Kuldeep Parashar, other officials and public representatives were also present.