Madhya Pradesh: Migrants loot food cart at Itarsi railway station

Another incident surfaced bringing to fore the hurriedness and helplessness of the migrant labourers. In a viral video, few migrant labourers were seen looting a food cart at a railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The Railway Ministry, before operating the trains in April amid lockdown, had ensured of providing food and water to the migrants travelling via special trains. Still their hunger and desperation overpowered their patience and they were forced to loot the food cart which was brought to distribute among them only.

However the incident is said to happen in absence of any railway personnel.

The real life image was hard to digest where, in a video, few migrant labourers travelling via 1869 Shramik Special attacked a food cart, despite several warnings from the staff. As soon as the train reached Itarsi railway station, the migrants encircled a food cart and began to run with the food packets. The armed staff tried to intervene but resisted from growing close to them.

When the migrants continuously began to flock, the staff stepped aside and began raising warnings and cautions from a distance. Soon the area turned into a fish market, where the people taping the incident added to the flock.

A similar incident was reported from Satna few days back where the migrants had launched violent attack on each other in want of the food packets. The migrants, who had been deprived of food since past two days, mobbed the distributor and in want of more food, they attacked each other with belts and abusive words. Fearing of corona, no railway was staff was seen intervening but they tried their best to calm the flock.