Madhya Pradesh: Migrant labourers roped in building rural infrastructure, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the work of panchayat office bearers for ensuring work to the migrant labourers in the village itself.

Chouhan on Sunday virtually dedicated 1584 infrastructures projects worth over Rs 106 crores in villages, barring the areas where by-election are scheduled.

The gram panchayat office-bearers have done commendable work of providing means of livelihood to migrant labourers, by undertaking MNREGA works and completing public utility works under the Panch Parmeshwar Yojana in the village, said the CM.

The role of panchayat office-bearers has been appreciated also by everyone, for which they deserve to be congratulated, he added.

The CM dedicated 1584 structures constructed in the rural areas at a cost of Rs 106.4 crore, through the Panchayats on behalf of the panchayat and rural development department in a virtual programme held at Minto Hall.

CM called upon the villagers taking part in this virtual dedication programme on Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Rashtriya Rishi Nana Ji Deshmukh Jayanti, to remain vigilant for the prevention against pandemic like Corona, apart from being aware towards cleanliness and personal health.

Chouhan also held discussions with panchayat pradhans of some districts and also sought information from the gram pradhans about free ration received by the villagers, registration in Sambal Yojana and implementation of other schemes during the Corona period.

Additional Chief Secretary of panchayat and rural development department Manoj Shrivastava was also present in the programme.