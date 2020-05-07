Madhya Pradesh: Migrant labourers from Bihar clash over bread in Shramik Special train

The Satna railway station witnessed ugly scenes as one of the coaches of the Bihar-bound Shramik Special train turned into the battleground of migrant labourers where labourers went violent over the distribution of the food packets, on Wednesday.

A train with around 1,200 migrant labourers left Kalyan Junction of Maharashtra for Bihar, on Tuesday. The train reached Satna railway station on Wednesday, where the lunch packets were given to each of the passengers.

Two groups in one of the coached, after a verbal spat, clashed with each other over food packets distribution.

As per sources, one group alleged that the other group had withheld all the food packets which were to be given to one passenger each.

Soon a violent battle triggered between both groups inside the coach, while the government railway police (GRP) personnel helplessly watched the scenario.

Fearing of close contact with labourers in times of rapid spread of the deadly viral infection, the GRP personnel used whistles and batons to scare away both the warring groups from outside the train instead of entering the coach to stop the violent clash.

At the end, few senior members from both the groups managed to stop the violence after which the train left for onward journey.