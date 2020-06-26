Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Labourer Commission formed to address workers’ needs

The state government formed Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Commission for welfare and development of migrant labourers on Friday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said state government is committed to providing employment to migrant labourers (who returned to state) according to their ability and for the welfare and development of their families.

With this objective, Commission has been constituted. We will make their life in the state comfortable that they will not have to go outside to earn their livelihood.

The tenure of the Commission will be of two years. An individual nominated by the state government will be the Chairman of the Commission.