Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Labourer Commission formed to address workers’ needs

The state government formed Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Commission for welfare and development of migrant labourers on Friday.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said state government is committed to providing employment to migrant labourers (who returned to state) according to their ability and for the welfare and development of their families.
With this objective, Commission has been constituted. We will make their life in the state comfortable that they will not have to go outside to earn their livelihood.
The tenure of the Commission will be of two years. An individual nominated by the state government will be the Chairman of the Commission.
The work of the Commission includes welfare of migrant labourers, creation of employment opportunities and skill development of migrant labourers and their families as well as effective implementation of existing laws for protection of their interest.
Along with this, the commission will also be able to give recommendations with regard to providing benefits of existing social security and welfare schemes to the migrant labourers and their families and make other recommendation in the interest of the migrant labourers.
The Commission will have two members nominated by the state government. Under this, those labourers will be covered, who are domicile of Madhya Pradesh and were working in other states as labourers and have returned to Madhya Pradesh on March 1, 2020 or later. These labourers will benefit under the various schemes of state government and under the Acts of the State or Centre.