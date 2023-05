Madhya Pradesh: Mercury up, Ratlam records highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius

According to meteorological department, moisture content has reduced in the wind | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The maximum temperature shot up across the state on Wednesday. The highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ratlam.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. As a result, roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoor to avoid the burning sun. Few vehicles were seen on road during afternoon.

On an average, maximum temperature has been hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in most districts for past two days.

On Tuesday, Betul recorded maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, Dhar recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, Guna registered 41.5 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius, Khandwa registered 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Raisen was 40.2 degrees Celsius, Shivpuri faced 40 degrees Celsius, it was 40 degrees Celsius in Ujjain.

Khajuraho’s day temperature was 42.2 degrees Celsius, Mandla’s was 39 degrees Celsius, Nowgond sizzled at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Sagar’s day temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius, Sidhi’s was 40.6 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological department, moisture content in the wind has reduced in the state. The maximum temperature may rise by 1 or 2 degrees.