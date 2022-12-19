Madhya Pradesh: Mercury level slides, chill is back

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature went down on Sunday, infusing chill in atmosphere. Temperature reduced drastically in Bhopal, Narmdapuram and Jabalpur divisions as clouds disappeared, according to meteorological department officials.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.6 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.6 degrees. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Temperature reduced because clouds disappeared. After couple of days, temperature will start increasing again. This is temporary change witnessed in Bhopal, Naramdapuram and Jabalpur divisions.”

Min temp on Saturday night - Sunday wee hrs

Cities/Degrees Celsius

Umaria/5.4

Nowgaon/5.5

Gwalior/6.2

Datia/6.5

Pachmarhi/6.6

Rewa/6.6

Malajhkhand/6.8

Sidhi/8.0

Satna/8.2

Mandla/8.3

Raisen/8.4

Jabalpur/8.4

