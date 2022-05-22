Madhya Pradesh: Mercury dips, thundershowers likely in 22 districts in next 48 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drop in day and night temperature was recorded across the state on Sunday. Umaria recorded drop by 9.1 degrees in day temperature that settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological department.

Most places recorded marginal drop in day and night temperature. Jabalpur recorded drop of 4 degrees in day temperature, which settled at 38.5 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded drop of 5.6 degrees in night temperature, which settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert for rain activities with lightning has been issued. Districts like Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Balaghat, Anuppur, Shahdol, Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri are likely to receive rain accompanied by lightning in next 48 hours. Thereafter, weather of Madhya Pradesh will become dry.

The gusty wind at the speed of 30 kilometres to 40 kilometres per hour will blow across the state, department officials said.

In last 24 hours, Katni, Raon and Mihona recorded 1cm rainfall. Rain occurred in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions.

Marginal drop in day temperature as well as night temperature has been recorded all over the state. Bhopal recorded a drop of 1 degree in day temperature, which settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius. Its night temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.1 degrees. It recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.2 degrees.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is over north Pakistan and adjoining part of Jammu and Kashmir. A cyclonic circulation is over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas. A trough is extending from Northeast Rajasthan to East Assam across Bihar sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal and Meghalaya.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:33 PM IST