Madhya Pradesh: Men’s tennis final match remains exciting

FP Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Utkarsh Tiwari defeated Hrijik Patel in the final match of the men’s singles by 6-1, 6-1 on the final day of the third state lawn tennis championship in Springfield World School on Saturday.

In the men’s double, Utkarsh and Pratham defeated Hrijik and Siddharah by 6-4, 6-0. In the Under-14 boy’s group, the final match was played between Kushwin Jaffri (Indore) and Pushpendra Jat of Springfield School. Kushwin won the match. Chief referee Ravi Patel said that the women’s single match was played between director of the Springfield School Ishita Rana and Isha Korane. Although Rana played well, she lost the match by 6-1, 6-0.

The U-18 final match was played between Kushvin Jaffri and Pushpendra. Though the latter gave a tough fight to his opponent, he lost the match by 6-4, 6-3.

Anand Jain, Aishwar Modi, Manoj Pandey, Vimlesh Saxena, Anant Dikshit, and other eminent persons were present at the valedictory function. At the function, Yogendra Rana said that a defeat does not matter in a match, but every player should keep up the sportsman spirit.