Madhya Pradesh: Medical teachers’ body of Gandhi Medical College protest against anomalies in recruitment of assistant professors

BHOPAL: The Medical Teachers’ Association of Gandhi Medical College, on Monday, protested against the anomalies in the recruitment of assistant professors. Recruitments were made in all the medical colleges. According to the teachers’ association, internal candidates were appointed in all the medical colleges, but, in GMC, there were gross irregularities in recruitment. Twenty-one assistant professors were appointed just couple of days ago and all of them are outsiders.

On Monday, the general body meeting (GBM) condemned GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar and divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiwayat for appointing all outsiders in GMC. GMC dean Aruna Kumar and divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat are the appointing authorities.

A delegation of the MP Medical Teachers’ Association is likely to call on the minister for medical education, Vishwas Sarang, regarding this matter. The MP Medical Teachers’ Association has condemned the recruitment and called it an injustice with those who have been working for the past 15 years in various posts, such as demonstrators and others.

‘Shift from past practice’

"Recruitment was made in all the medical colleges and, in all, internal candidates were appointed on priority but in GMC Bhopal, all those who are outsiders, have been appointed assistant professors. It’s injustice with those internal candidates that have been working for the past 10-15 years in various posts. Earlier, internal candidates were given preference every time. But, this time, all the candidates who have been appointed are outsiders," said Rakesh Malviya, general secretary, MP Medical Teachers’ Association.