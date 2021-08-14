Madhya Pradesh: Medical Science University Vice Chancellor resigns after alleged marksheet scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Medical Science University, Jabalpur, Dr TN Dubey has resigned from his post, following the alleged marksheet scam.

He has sent his resignation to Governor Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The scam has been hitting headings for the past several Months.

RTI activist Akhilesh Tripathi had filed a complaint to Department of Medical Education (DME) Minister Vishwas Sarnag, accusing Dr TN Dubey of not ordering probe in the irregularities.

In his complaint to DME Minister, Tripathi claimed that many students, who didn’t appear in the exam, were passed by the university.

Following his complaint, the DME minister formed a committee to conduct a probe in the matter.

Sources said that the committee, which has submitted the report recently, have found irregularities.

However, Dr TN Dubey, who was appointed as VC of the university in January 2020, told the Free Press that he resigned because of his family reasons and his patients. He further said that he was unable to give time to his family and his patients.

Sources said that the inquiry committee has found loopholes in the system and also grave irregularities in the exam results of the university. The inquiry committee has also found that the university’s examination controller, Vrinda Saxena, clerk NiIesh Jaiswal, and an unidentified contractual employee used to change the marks of the students before final publications of the results, sources said.

Complainant Akhilesh Tripathi said, “In one of the instances, the company outsourced by the university sent an email having the practical marks of BDS and nursing students to Vrinda Saxena, when she was Covid 19 positive and was on leave in April. Saxena changed the marks on the sheet and sent it to the company. The company later released the result with modified marks.”

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 06:18 PM IST